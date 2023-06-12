 
     
OUG regarding the increase of salaries in education published in the Official Journal

Monitorul Oficial

OUG regarding the increase of salaries in education published in the Official Journal.

Emergency Ordinance No. 57/12 June 2023 establishing some measures regarding the pay scale of the staff in the national state education system has been published on Monday in the Official Journal, told Agerpres.

"We have decided, at the coalition level and in full consensus with the union leaders, that once we have the written response from them regarding the return to the classroom of all teachers, we shall adopt and keep our word, as we have done so far, by adopting the emergency ordinance with the elements of content as they were agreed with the unions. (...) In full dialogue with the unions, the teachers' representatives, the parents' representatives, the students' representatives, we considered it absolutely necessary to end this labour conflict and to ensure (...) a solution that allows us to conclude the school year, to unfold the National Assessment and, of course, to hold the Baccalaureate exam. As such, we will adopt the emergency ordinance, in fact there are two emergency ordinances, because one is aimed at ensuring salary increases from the state budget and, certainly, ensuring the necessary funds for professional training, money that will be on the European funding lines," Nicolae Ciuca said in the beginning of the Government meeting.

 

