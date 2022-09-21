Over 200 Romanian gendarmes, carabinieri from Republic of Moldova participate in Galati joint training exercise

More than 200 Romanian gendarmes and carabinieri from the Republic of Moldova participated in the international tactical training exercise with forces in the field (LIVEX) "Danubius Shield 2022", organized in Galati, between 19 and 21 September, informs the "Lower Danube" Galati County Gendarmerie Inspectorate on Wednesday.

"Danubius Shield 2022" is part of the joint preparation activities within a project financed by the European Union through the Joint Operational Program Romania - Republic of Moldova 2014-2020, told Agerpres.

The purpose of the preparation activity was to harmonize the intervention procedures and techniques for ensuring and restoring public order in the event of a serious disturbance of it at the border points, generated by a massive influx of migrants, who are trying to destabilize the area.

The project "Increasing the professional capacities of personnel involved in crowd control operations and riots in a cross-border context" is financed by the European Union through the European Neighborhood Instrument, with a total amount of 330,000 euros, and is carried out by the General Inspectorate of Carabinieri from the Republic of Moldova, project leader, and the "Lower Danube" Galati County Gendarmerie Inspectorate, partner, through the Joint Operational Program Romania - Republic of Moldova 2014-2020.

The grant contract was signed on July 28, 2020, and the deadline for implementation is December 24, 2022. Within the project, a series of joint preparation and training activities were carried out, which took place in Chisinau and Galati and they made purchases of equipment and hardware specific to the two structures.