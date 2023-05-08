Over 500 Romanian soldiers with approximately 100 technical means, at Junction Strike 2023 exercise

More than 500 Romanian soldiers with approximately 100 land, air and naval technical means will participate, between May 8 and 18, in the Junction Strike 23 Special Operations Forces exercise.

According to a press release from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the Junction Strike 23 (JUST 23) exercise, the largest exercise of the Special Operations Forces, is taking place, between May 8 and 18, in training facilities of the Romanian Army and in the areas near the towns of Babadag, Bacau, Campia Turzii, Constanta, Cincu, Deda, Mangalia, Maracineni, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Rastolita, Reghin, Targu-Mures, Tulcea and Ungheni.This exercise, according to the quoted source, in which more than 500 Romanian soldiers and approximately 100 land, air and naval technical means are engaged, ensures the organizational conditions for the execution of training as realistic as possible, based on a fictitious scenario, by the tactical level structures and participating operatives, in a multinational and interinstitutional format."The main purpose of this complex exercise is the certification of three targets of NATO capabilities - a maritime group of Special Operations Forces, a land group of Special Operations Forces and a detachment of Air Special Operations with a rotary wing," the press release states.Together with the Romanian soldiers from the special operations forces structures, they will train and carry out leadership-coordination actions of their own forces and approximately 100 foreign soldiers from allied countries such as Bulgaria, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the United States of America. Also, soldiers from partner countries such as Georgia, Jordan and the Republic of Moldova will participate in the activity as observers, the Ministry of Defense mentions."This important multinational training activity pursues the development of interoperability among the participating structures, through the planning and execution of missions and joint operations specific to special operations forces, the harmonization of work procedures in the multinational environment, all of which have the purpose of promoting regional security, especially in the Black Sea area," MApN explains.