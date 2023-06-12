 
     
Over 51k individuals, legal entities registered in first four months of 2023

onrc registrul comertului

The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities increased, in the first four months of 2023, by 8.73%, compared to the same period last year, up to 51,707, of which 33,498 limited liability companies (SRL), according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

Most entries were registered in Bucharest, respectively 10,401 (plus 15.27%, compared to January-April 2022).

According to ONRC, wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (9,752; +11.36%, compared to the first four months of 2022), transport and storage (5,572; +14.53%) and construction (5,355; -5.19%) are the areas in which most registrations were made.

