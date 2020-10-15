Parliamentary elections/ BEC: CURS - accredited for exit-poll at national level

The Central Electoral Bureau has accredited the Center for Urban and Regional Sociology - CURS to conduct the exit poll for the upcoming parliamentary elections at the national level, according to AGERPRES.

According to the BEC decision on Thursday, polling operators will have access to the building where the polling station functions and in the 50 meter protection area around it, without having access to the polling station proper.

The have the obligation to not disturb public order and to not intervene in any way in the organization and conduct of the elections, the BEC decision also shows.