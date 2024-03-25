Patria Bank launches special package for women entrepreneurs

Patria Bank is launching a special package for women entrepreneurs, which includes a series of tailored financial benefits to support women-led businesses, according to a bank release.

The initiative to launch the "Patria Package for Women Entrepreneurs" complements Patria Bank's approach and reaffirms the bank's commitment to promote and support entrepreneurship in Romania and, in particular, businesses run or owned by women.

"Romania needs female entrepreneurs, and they need partners who understand them and support their activity. Patria Bank supports the potential of women to start and develop successful businesses. Through the 'Patria Package for Women Entrepreneurs' we want to offer women entrepreneurs financial solutions that will help them develop their business in a sustainable way. We believe that female entrepreneurship has a great potential for development, and Patria Bank contributes proactively in this endeavour through lending solutions, but also through diversified financial services adapted to the market requirements," said bank deputy director general Georgiana Stanciulescu.

The main advantages of the "Patria Package for Women Entrepreneurs" are: free opening, zero lei monthly account management fee, free withdrawals in lei and euro, interbank and intrabank, made through current accounts, 50% reduction of the monthly debit card management fee, zero lei fee for the use of own ATM terminals and from the Euronet network for cash.

The financing granted by Patria Bank for the development of female entrepreneurship is one of Patria Bank's initiatives, which is also supported by one of Patria Group's strategic partners, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), through a financing programme granted to the Bank, a programme that aims to allocate 50% of the funds to women entrepreneurs in Romania.

The share of loans granted to women entrepreneurs in Romania by Patria Bank is 21% of the total financing granted to companies in 2023.

Patria Bank is a Romanian bank dedicated to increasing the level of banking in Romania and supporting entrepreneurs and local businesses. Listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Patria Bank has a nationwide physical presence and offers 100% online banking products and services to all customers, wherever they are.

The Patria Bank Group is majority owned by the Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), a private equity fund whose main investors are the EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development), EIF (European Investment Fund, part of the European Investment Bank Group), DEG (Development Bank, part of the KFW banking group) and BSTDB (Black Sea Trade and Development Bank).