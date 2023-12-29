Patriarch Daniel to officiate on New Year's Eve, feast of Saint Basil the Great at Patriarchal Cathedral

The Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, His Beatitude Father Daniel, will officiate at the Patriarchal Cathedral on New Year's Eve and on the feast of Saint Basil the Great.

On Sunday, between 11:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., Patriarch Daniel will officiate the New Year's blessing service, together with a council of priests and deacons.

On January 1, 2024, Daniel will celebrate the Holy Liturgy, together with a council of hierarchs, priests and deacons. Then, the Te Deum service will be celebrated on the occasion of the beginning of the New Year - 2024.

At the end, the Proclamation of the Honorary Year and the Commemorative Year 2024 will take place.

According to the Patriarchate, on Sunday, at 4:00 p.m., inside the Patriarchal Cathedral, the reliquary with the relics of the Holy Hierarch Basil the Great, kept in the historical Chapel of the Patriarchal Residence, will be on display for the worship of the faithful. It will remain in the Patriarchal Cathedral until Monday, January 1, at 8:00 p.m.

On the night between years, in all the places of prayer of the Romanian Orthodox Church, a service of thanksgiving and blessing of the beginning of the new calendar year is performed.

The order established by the Holy Synod in 2011 provides, according to the Patriarchate, the reading of the Akathist of our Lord Jesus Christ, since on January 1 we remember the moment when the Son of God, incarnate, received the name of Jesus. Jesus means "God saves" in Hebrew and is pronounced approximately 200 times in the akathist.

The service that takes place on the night of the transition between the years also includes the prayer of Saint Ephrem the Sirul to the Savior, a prayer of thanksgiving, and two prayers to enter the new year - one from the Romanian and Slavic liturgical tradition (the one that will also be read at the service of Te Deum officiated after the Holy Liturgy on the first day of the year) and another from the Greek tradition.

On Sunday, January 1, the Circumcision of the Lord and Saint Basil the Great is celebrated.

The Liturgy of Saint Basil the Great is performed 10 times a year - January 1 and 5, March 20 and 27, April 3, 10, 17, 28 and 30 and on December 25.

AGERPRES