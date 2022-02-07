'Plague T-Shirt' exhibition to open on Thursday at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant

The "Plague T-Shirt" exhibition, created by artist Athena Dumitriu, will open on Thursday, at 5.00 pm, at the Aquarium Hall of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant (MNTR).

According to a press release of the MNTR sent to AGERPRES on Monday, Athena Dumitriu makes a "Plague T-Shirt" from hemp, starting from an ancient healing habit, which she reinterprets in a contemporary key and adapted to the current times.

"After two years into a pandemic, in which we suspected each other at every sneeze, where our souls were saddened at every illness of a loved one or when we mourned our loved ones alone, we feel how we lose confidence in the optimistic slogan "Everything will be fine." In secret, the artist hopes that the restoration of this magical act will bring us the healing that we all want and long for," the statement said.

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant contributed to this exhibition with images of the icons representing Saint Haralambie, celebrated on February 10th, the protector and defender of people and animals against diseases, who is always depicted stepping on death or plague, and very often tied with a chain or rope.

"In the Image Archive we have identified photographs that show how hemp plants become textile yarns, such as honeycomb, bleached and then spun. The museum library was the zero point of this research, the place that provided information about traditional medical folklore and other healing rituals used by Romanian peasants, and now that healing is no longer about sacrifices and rituals, we believe it is important to look to the future with hope, and why not keep a piece of magical thinking in our lives, it would help us get through the hardships," he said.

According to ancient beliefs, the plague and other diseases were caused by the devil, demons, or evil spirits, and in order to regain health, these evil spirits needed to be cast out. Lacking medical information and other means of protection, the peasants believed in the healing magic of an item of clothing made of hemp, because "its threads were loved by devils and witches."

The exhibition can be visited at the Aquarium Hall, until February 20, from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10.00 am and 6.00 pm. It is closed on Mondays. Along with other media outlets, AGERPRES is a media partner of the event.