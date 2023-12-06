PM Ciolacu discusses opportunities Romania offers with Google representatives

Large companies in the area of information technology, which want to expand their business in Eastern Europe, will find excellent opportunities in Romania, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the meeting he had on Tuesday with representatives of Google, during his working visit to the United States.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, specialists with solid training in IT are a strong asset for companies in this area who want to come to Romania.

In addition, Romania now offers the opportunity for major investments in data centers and cloud services, as the Government has made digital reform and the transfer of state IT systems to the cloud a priority in the public administration reform, the source said.

"The government has committed to make operational the government cloud and we will work together with experts and technology industry companies to achieve this. I will also encourage Romanian firms and private companies to opt for these cloud solutions, because they represent an important competitive advantage in an increasingly competitive market," said Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

In addition to collaboration on cloud services, the PM said that Romania is extremely interested in identifying and developing cybersecurity projects, as the country has one of the most advanced cybersecurity legislations in Europe.

Ciolacu also said that Romania benefits from the status conferred by the EU and NATO membership and, in the near future, the OECD membership, thus offering a predictable business environment based on rules guaranteed by membership in these organisations.

At the same time, investment in Romania can represent a bridgehead for companies interested in accessing the European market or other regional markets, such as the Republic of Moldova or Ukraine, says the Government.

"I know that Google's policy is to encourage the use of renewable energy to power data centres and this is another area where we meet, because we also support the use of clean energy, we are making efforts to decarbonise and produce green energy," said Marcel Ciolacu.

In a Facebook post, Ciolacu said that Google representatives told him that Romania has "a huge human resource" in the IT area, "Romanian specialists being among the best rated worldwide."

''I am convinced that, using their talent and Google's top expertise, we will manage to start the most ambitious projects in the new technologies area. Moreover, we will give a clear signal to other large IT companies that want to expand in Eastern Europe that here, in Romania, they find excellent opportunities for business development!," Ciolacu wrote.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu is on a working visit to the United States of America - in Washington D.C. and New York - together with a government delegation and had meetings with senior American officials - Lloyd Austin, U.S. Secretary of Defense, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State, Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy - as well as with representatives of major American companies.

Prime Minister Ciolacu's visit will continue with meetings with representatives of Jewish associations, as well as with Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, and Dennis Frances, President of the UN General Assembly.