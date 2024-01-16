PM Ciolacu says no recession this year: Romania is heading the right direction

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that Romania will not enter recession this year, adding that the country is heading in the right direction.

"Definitely not. I negotiate everything. I have already announced, I have a red line. All measures to combat tax evasion will be implemented. The digitisation of the ANAF [tax agency] will take place this year, after 33 years. I know that we have disturbed a lot of people, we have assumed this. I will continue the reorganisation of the budgetary system. I know I'm bothering a lot of people, otherwise, if we don't do these things and we don't find understanding and a fair dialogue between us, we'll collapse, for nothing this time, for nothing. Romania, I tell you with all my heart, is heading in the right direction. Have we lost our patience? And I am losing my patience and so are you, with all of you, especially after so many overlapping crises and after so many frustrations, after so much mockery towards Romanians, after so much humiliation that we have endured," Ciolacu said on Antena 3 CNN private television broadcaster, asked if Romania will enter recession this year.

Marcel Ciolacu said that there is a need for collaboration among authorities, society, employers, trade unions to maintain the "fragile balance" of the economy in this period.

The prime minister added that he will hold discussions with all social categories to maintain the balance of the economy.