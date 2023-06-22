PM Ciolacu says prices for basic foods to go down.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says that prices for some basic food products will go down, and that the drop in prices will not put pressure on Romanian producers, told Agerpres.

"I would like to start with good news. I have already received the response of the large store chains to our proposal regarding the price cutting scheme for basic foods. And I can tell you that the retailers have already sent a first list of the products in question. There are all the conditions in place for us to finalise an agreement or a piece of legislation moving forward, and I would really like to thank them for their promptness and for this approach. That means a guaranteed drop in prices for some basic products from the population's essentials. And here we are very clearly referring to: bread, milk, cheeses, meat, eggs, flour, butter, oil, vegetables and fresh fruit. I want to emphasise very clearly: there will be a drop that will not put pressure on Romanian producers. I think Romanians fully deserve such a gesture in the form of a joint effort of the state and the private sector," Ciolacu said at the beginning of a government sitting.

At the Government House on Tuesday, Ciolacu held consultations with officials of the Association of large commercial chains in the food sector, focused on the establishment of a functional mechanism agreed between the government and the private sector to cut prices for basic foods.

According to a government press release, the consultations will continue for the joint establishment of agreed measures to cut inflation and increase the purchasing power, as well as a method of application, with specific details to be agreed by Thursday morning.