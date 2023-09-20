PM Ciolacu: There is no risk of the ruling coalition breaking up

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says that during his meeting on Tuesday with Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) lawmakers he did not try to get their support for a bill on government passing tax legislation by taking responsibility for it.

Asked if he had "feed-back" from UDMR, Ciolacu said "no," and that he hoped that he "lived up to the expectations" of his colleagues from UDMR and that he answered their questions.

"I didn't go to UDMR to ask for support. I didn't go to the minorities to ask for support. In my job description, for the position of prime minister, it is going to Parliament and talking to the political leaders and my fellow lawmakers and explaining the bill. That's in my job description, that's what I have to do," Ciolacu told a news conference.

On the other hand, when asked to comment on the recent statements by the National Libveral Party (PNL) MP Robert Sighiartau and if there is a risk of the ruling coalition breaking up, Ciolacu said no.

"There is no risk of the coalition breaking up, and this is I answering to you, not to Mr Sighiartau. For the rest, I wish good luck to my colleagues. These are their opinions, I am not here to comment on their opinions," he said.

UDMR national chairman Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday that UDMR disagrees with the central government interfering with the activity of local administrations or the merger of cultural establishments, and the percentage should be applied uniformly as far as management positions go.

He and UDMR senators and MPs had a first round of talks with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at the Parliament Palace, also attended by ministers, regarding the tax measures the government wants to pass by taking responsibility for them before Parliament.