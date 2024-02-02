PM Ciolacu: Together we can achieve goal that from 2025 Romanians be able to travel visa-free to the US

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Friday that he has joined the Romanians who have applied for a travel visa to the United States of America, the aim being to lower the rejection rate below 3%, in order to meet the conditions for eliminating the requirement of visas for the US.

"I have joined the Romanians who these days are getting visas for the US, even if they do not intend to travel in the next period. The aim of our action is to lower the rejection rate below 3% in order to meet the conditions for the elimination of visas for the United States of America," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.

Ciolacu invites all those who meet the conditions for obtaining this visa to join the effort, so as to achieve the goal that in 2025 Romanians be able to travel visa-free to the United States.

"We have a strong Strategic Partnership with the United States and I invite all of you who meet the visa requirements to join this action. Together, we can achieve the goal that from 2025 Romanians be able to travel visa-free to the US," said Marcel Ciolacu.