PM Citu to take over duties as interim Finance Minister on Friday evening

Prime Minister Florin Citu will take over his duties as interim Finance Minister on Friday evening, the government's press office informs, Agerpres informs.

"Tonight, Prime Minister Florin Citu will take over his duties as interim Finance Minister, in a procedure completed at the premises of the Government of Romania. In his new capacity as interim minister, the Prime Minister requested from the Finance Ministry the budget implementation on all chapters, in a monthly breakdown for each ministry and public institution, as well as the personnel expenses. The Prime Minister also requested a five-month report on investment projects and, as soon as possible, a mid-year report. Several meetings will take place next week to unblock delayed projects at the Finance Ministry," the cited source specified.