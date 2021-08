PM Citu: We will prepare in detail application of the first stage of the electronic invoicing project

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that the Government will prepare in the next period the application of the first stage of the e-Invoicing project - electronic invoicing in the B2G (business to government) relationship, agerpres reports.

"Today, together with the Minister of Finance and relevant specialists, we analyzed the state of the e-Invoicing project. It is a project expected by the business environment, but e-Invoicing will have good results for all of us: higher budget revenues, combating tax evasion and transparency in spending public money. In the next period we will prepare in detail the application of the first stage of the electronic invoicing we will prepare in detail the application of the first stage of the project, electronic invoicing in the B2G (business to government) relationship, and the next step will be B2B (business to business). I got involved a great deal in this project, as Minister of Finance, and I will finalize it as Prime Minister!," Citu wrote on Facebook.