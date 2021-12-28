PM Ciuca: 90pct compensation for medicines for pensioners with incomes up to 1,429 lei/month

The income cap up to which pensioners will benefit from 90% compensation of the price of medicines will increase, starting on January 1, 2022, to 1,429 lei / month, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

"Nearly half a million retirees risked losing their right to medicine compensation with the 10% increase in their pension from January 1. We will increase the income cap up to which pensioners receive compensation worth 90 percent of the medicine price. On January 1, 2022, pensioners with incomes up to 1,429 lei per month included will benefit from this support measure," Ciuca said before the government meeting.According to the draft decision that will be analysed, on Tuesday, in the government meeting, from January 1, 2022, pensioners with income from pensions and social allowance of up to 1,429 lei / month included, regardless of whether or not they earn other income, will benefit from 90% compensation of the reference price of medicines.Currently, those with pensions of up to 1,299 lei / month benefit from this programme.