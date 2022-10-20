PM Ciuca emphasizes importance of circular economy, at signing of financing contracts for waste collection centers

The mayors of over 20 localities have signed on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, the first financing contracts for the setting up of waste collection centers through voluntary contributions, with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca emphasizing that through these projects, citizens have a free solution for collecting household waste that is not picked up by the sanitation operator: old furniture, tires, waste electrical and household appliances, used batteries, waste resulting from demolition and/or construction, told Agerpres.

He expressed his conviction that this objective can be achieved with the authorities' involvement, but also through the voluntary action of the citizens. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the transition "from a consumption society to a recycling-based society" and to an industry based on the principles of the circular economy.

It is about projects financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) - Component 3, Waste Management.

The Minister of the Environment, Tanczos Barna, was also present at the signing ceremony. Most of the localities have projects worth 3.830 million RON, but there are also more significant investments, for example in Arad, worth 14.8 million RON.