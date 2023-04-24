PM Ciuca on Romanian Ground Forces Day: Security context makes mission of Army corps more complex.

The difficult security context in the region and around the world generated by the Russian military aggression against Ukraine is making the mission of the Ground Forces even more complex in the face of multiple challenges of a strategic, logistical and informational nature, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday, April 23, the Day of the Romanian Ground Forces, told Agerpres.

"Today, we celebrate a vital component of the country's defence system, the Romanian Ground Forces, at the same time with the Christian feast of the Holy Great Martyr George, the Victory-Bearer, the patron saint of this category of forces of the Romanian Army. By the level of their professional skills, dedication and, last but not least, through patriotism, the soldiers of the Ground Forces and civilian employees alike contribute substantially to Romania's defensive capacity and represent us with honour in joint missions with international strategic partners. The difficult security context in the region and around the world that we have been facing since the start of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine is making the mission of the ground forces even more complex in the face of the multiple challenges of a strategic, logistical and informational nature that constantly require efficiency, vigilance and new approaches," said Ciuca.

According to him, the professionalism of the Romanian Ground Forces, which he got to know from the inside during the years of his military career, gives him confidence that the defence of the country is "in good hands."

"Relying equally on all the components of the Romanian armed forces and on the support of our allies and strategic partners at the Euro-Atlantic level, the stake is to offer the Romanians the certainty that they are defended in their own country, and for Romania to continue playing its part as a security provider in the region. The government is fully committed to ensuring operational capabilities under programmes to equip the armed forces and train the military in line with the requirements of interoperability with other NATO militaries. May their achievements inspire new generations of young people and cultivate their love of country! I wish the entire Romanian Ground Forces health and success in all their missions."