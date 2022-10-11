PM Ciuca, President of Georgia Zurabichvili discuss security situation in the region and bilateral cooperation projects

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting with the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabichvili, at the Victoria Palace of Government on Tuesday, the two officials reviewing, in context, the good relations between the two states, the security situation in the Black Sea region and the bilateral cooperation projects, informs the Government, in a press release.

Prime Minister Ciuca congratulated the President of Georgia, who is paying an official visit to Romania, for obtaining the European perspective and offered support for fulfilling the conditionalities necessary to obtain the candidate country official status.

"The two officials discussed the major infrastructure projects aimed at connecting Georgian ports to Constanta and Central Asia, via the Caspian Sea, via the South Caucasus and the Black Sea, to Romania and the European Union - electricity cable, data cable, naval transport lines and connectivity projects between the two states," reads the release, Agerpres informs.

The President of Georgia thanked Romania for all the support it granted, including with regard to the EU membership application and the constant support for joining NATO.

"Ms. Zurabichvili emphasized the massive support of the population - over 80 percent - for Georgia's European path and the difficult challenges facing Georgia today: two territories occupied by the Russian Federation, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, a constant flow of Ukrainian refugees and an influx of Russian citizens. The President of Georgia mentioned the responsibilityimposed by the new status on the prospect of EU membership, as well as the mobilization of society to fulfill the conditionalities set out in the European Council Resolution," the Government's release further mentions.