PM Ciuca: Romania is deeply engaged in promotion, implementation of European policy on equal opportunities

Romania is deeply engaged in promoting and implementing the European policy on equal opportunities, the European agenda on women, as well as the UN Convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women, says Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

On Monday evening, PM Ciuca gave a speech at the "Women in Economy" Gala, organized by the National Confederation for Feminine Entrepreneurship - CONAF.

"On behalf of the Government of Romania, I have the honor to congratulate you, but also convey our thanks for your substantial contribution to everything that Romanian society has become in recent years. An increasingly inclusive, more cohesive society, open to innovation and progress and, last but not least, with increased respect for gender equality. I also thank you, dear ladies, for your sustained involvement in Romania's economy and in the education of our children, but also for capitalizing on the opportunities offered by European policies and funds that Romania has benefited from in recent years I would like to emphasize the fact that Romania is deeply engaged in the promotion and implementation of the European policy on equal opportunities, the European agenda on women, peace and security, as well as the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women," declared Nicolae Ciuca.

The prime minister pointed out the fact that, in recent years, Europe has gone through unprecedented challenges that strengthen more than ever the need for "unity and solidarity" at the European level and for a "horizontal approach to the issue of equal opportunities".

"Moreover, all the current crises, the energy crisis, the increase in prices, the war in Ukraine involve gender issues that primarily affect women, which proves that gender equality and women's rights must remain a priority objective on the national and European political agenda", stated Ciuca.

In terms of governmental measures, he mentioned that tens of thousands of women were supported through grant schemes financed from European funds related to the 2014-2020 programming period, so that the number of female entrepreneurs increased by more than 100,000 from 2014 until now.

"For the period 2021-2027, Romania pursued capitalizing on all opportunities, both through the creation of the national strategic framework in the field of equal opportunities and domestic violence, and through dedicated interventions at the level of programs financed from European funds. Through the Cohesion Policy and through the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience (PNRR), we are dedicating over 9 billion EUR to the business milieu for investments in activities that favor economic growth and the creation of sustainable jobs, of which over 100 million EUR is directly aimed at supporting women in the sphere of entrepreneurship, in the field of education or social inclusion. These interventions will lead to the increase of women's participation in the labor market, as well as to the increase of skills and the exploitation of their potential in priority economic fields", said the prime minister. AGERPRES