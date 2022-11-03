 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca says coalition discussed no overtaxation of large businesses

Agerpres.ro
consultanţi, afaceri, corporatie, angajati

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday stated that the coalition has never discussed about a possible overtaxation of large businesses starting next year, told Agerpres.

Asked, while paying a visit to the Central University Library, if next year a solidarity tax will be introduced in Romania, as claimed by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Marcel Ciolacu, the PM said: "The Fiscal Code has just been published, which means that we have this particular Fiscal Code for next year. (...) Mr. Ciolacu and I do not communicate via television, as you were all able to see, we have a very good communication. (...) So we did not discuss the issue of this tax. For me, this is an element that we have never discussed and I have to tell you the truth."

Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday stated that he does not change his opinion and still believes that there is a need for a temporary overtaxation of large businesses over 100 million euros.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.