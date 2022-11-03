PM Ciuca says coalition discussed no overtaxation of large businesses

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday stated that the coalition has never discussed about a possible overtaxation of large businesses starting next year, told Agerpres.

Asked, while paying a visit to the Central University Library, if next year a solidarity tax will be introduced in Romania, as claimed by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Marcel Ciolacu, the PM said: "The Fiscal Code has just been published, which means that we have this particular Fiscal Code for next year. (...) Mr. Ciolacu and I do not communicate via television, as you were all able to see, we have a very good communication. (...) So we did not discuss the issue of this tax. For me, this is an element that we have never discussed and I have to tell you the truth."

Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday stated that he does not change his opinion and still believes that there is a need for a temporary overtaxation of large businesses over 100 million euros.