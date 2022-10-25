PM Ciuca, to new British Prime Minister: I look forward to working together for development of Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca tweeted congratulations, on Tuesday, to the new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, wished him success in fulfilling his mandate, showing that he is looking forward to working together for the development of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Congratulations Rishi Sunak as the new leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister. I wish you much success in fulfilling your important mandate and I look forward to working together for the development of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom," Ciuca said in a message on Twitter.AGERPRES