PM Ciuca to pay visit to Japan to attend funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will pay a visit to Tokyo (Japan) between September 26-28, to participate in the state funeral organized in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

According to a Government release, the former high-ranking Japanese official Shinzo Abe contributed decisively to the beginning of the steps necessary to raise the bilateral relations between Romania and Japan to the level of a Strategic Partnership, in the context of the historic visit he made to Bucharest in 2018, being the first prime minister Japanese who visited Romania, Agerpres informs.

"Japan is one of Romania's main Asian partners, both politically and economically, and there are all the prerequisites to transform this long bilateral relationship, of over a century, into a privileged relationship at the level of strategic partnership We want this to happen as soon as possible, being an opportune political act especially in the current international context, but also a way to materialize the remarkable vision of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in matters of international politics," Prime Minister Ciuca was quoted as saying in the press release.

As part of his visit to Tokyo, Prime Minister Ciuca will be received by his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, and will have meetings with the delegation of the Japan-Romania Parliamentary Friendship League, led by President Ichiro Aisawa, and with the President of the House of Representatives in the Diet of Japan, Hosoda Hiroyuki, states the cited source.

Also, the head of the Romanian Executive will have a series of bilateral meetings with officials from other countries in Tokyo on the occasion of the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, including the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of South Korea, Han Duck-soo.