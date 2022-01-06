PM Ciuca, trade union federations reps discuss measures to prevent, combat pandemic, working conditions, pay

On Thursday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a dialogue with the leaders of the Romanian trade unions and federations, attended by Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu, Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila, Minister of Finance Adrian Caciu, and Minister of Labor Marius Budai, Agerpres reports.

According to a government press release, the talks, which took place in hybrid format, focused on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, working conditions and pay."During the meeting, the participants analysed the effectiveness of measures aimed at protecting the population, designed to ensure the continuity of public services, the carrying out of business and the functioning of the education system. The topics covered included the prevention measures, population testing, facial mask wearing, vaccination, outpatient care, access to treatment, the economic context, the safety of medical staff and the recovery of those affected by COVID-19. The need for a coherent, consistent and predictable approach, including dialogue with the social partners, has been highlighted. Vaccination has been cited as the most effective solution recommended by experts, limiting the progression to a serious situation and hospitalization," says the Executive.The government announces that regular meetings will be organized so as to continue the dialogue on identifying the most appropriate measures to manage the situation generated by the pandemic, but also to solve the requests of the social partners."The salary demands and working conditions will be discussed and analysed within the framework of the social dialogue with the representatives of the employees in Health, Education, Public Order and other categories of employees from the public system," the Government also states.