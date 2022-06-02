PM Ciuca, Turkish DefMin Akar discuss regional security

On Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, with whom he discussed the importance of the bilateral relationship limited to the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, and common concerns about regional and Black Sea security.

According to a press release of the Executive, the Prime Minister addressed the issue related to the war in Ukraine and condemned, in this context, the illegal, unprovoked nature and the unacceptable actions on the ground.

He referred to the direct link between the situation in the Mediterranean Sea and the need to include the Black Sea as a region of NATO strategic interest in the future Strategic Concept.

"The framework for energy cooperation and the role of Turkey in the transit of the necessary quantities of gas to Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine through the Turkish transport system was also addressed. The bilateral agenda, the economic and trade dimension, together with the military cooperation and in the field of defence were among the topics of discussion," the same source said.

The Turkish defence minister referred to the regional context, security issues in the area and noted the coherence of views in the relationship between the two states, the government press release said.

"The official underscored the close level of bilateral relations and mutual support for the initiatives, noting that Turkey has proposed raising the level of the Poland-Romania-Turkey trilateral and expanding the presence of NATO troops with military and technical personnel. Minister Hulusi Akar underscored the importance of developing multilateral and bilateral military cooperation and the prospect of enhancing excellent relations between Turkey and Romania, including a regional solution to the conflict caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," reads the abovementioned press release.

During his visit to Romania, Minister Hulusi Akar was also received at the Cotroceni Palace, where he held talks with President Klaus Iohannis.

