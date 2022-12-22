PM Ciuca:Romania salutes with openness, appreciation prospects of cooperation between ROK Busan port and Constanta

Romania hails the cooperation prospects between the South Korean Busan port and Constanta, conveyed Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK), told Agerpres.

"Romania salutes with openness and appreciation the prospects of cooperation between the Republic of Korea Busan port and Constanta. Shortest way between Asia and Europe is via Central Asia-Caucasus and the Black Sea," Nicolae Ciuca wrote on Thursday, on the Government's Twitter page.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is on an official visit to the Republic of Korea, this week, alongside a parliamentary delegation led by the speaker of the Deputies' Chamber, Marcel Ciolacu.