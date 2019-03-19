PM Dancila: I welcome budget promulgation; we are in homestretch with projects we have set out to achieve

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday welcomed the promulgation of the budget, stating that the Government is in the homestretch with the projects we have set out to achieve, "so necessary for the development of Romania", and will continue to take measures to give Romanians a better life.

"I welcome the promulgation of the budget, it is a development budget that will benefit all Romanians. As we have already said, the Government will continue to take the necessary measures to provide a better life for Romanians. It is from this principle that we have started the building of the state budget, a budget of investment and development. We are in the homestretch with the projects we have set out to achieve, so necessary for the development of Romania. As you know, we have allocated more than 15 billion lei for investments compared to last year, of which six billion lei for the transport infrastructure. The budget for 2019 provides for the highest allocation of funds for healthcare in the entire history of Romania. Last year, we substantially increased the salaries in healthcare, this year we focus our attention on investments, so that we can offer the Romanians access to performing healthcare services," Dancila said at the start of the Government meeting.

She added that the education sector is receiving 9.9 billion lei this year, in addition to 2018.

"By investing in children, we actually invest in the future of Romania. We also have money to raise pensions and salaries, as we proved that we had last year. By the amendments brought by the Government to the budget ceilings law, we also ensured the increase in child allowances - from 84 lei to 150 lei, and in the case of children with disabilities from 200 lei to 300 lei. We will continue through this budget to support the business environment and to ensure co-financing for many European projects", she mentioned.