PM Dancila: Kovesi's activity raises question marks; President wouldn't support other with same issues

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday has said, about the discussion of President Klaus Iohannis with France's President about the support for Laura Codruta Kovesi for the leadership of the European Prosecutor's Office, that there are question marks regarding Kovesi's activity, for which she was dismissed, underscoring that it is clear that the head of state wouldn't endorse any other person having the same issues.

"I have stated my view. As long as a person has question marks regarding his or her activity, the moment she was dismissed for the activity she had carried out, I believe these aspects must be cleared first. Moreover, I would ask if Mr President Iohannis would support another person having the same issues. I don't believe he would do this and it is clear that this support is only for Mrs Laura Codruta Kovesi," Dancila told a press conference in Targu Mures.She added that she would have been happy if the head of state had spoken to President Macron about the future portfolio of European Commissioner for Romania."I would have been happy if Mr President had spoken to Mr President Macron and other of his counterparts about the future portfolio for Romania, about things that aren't concerning only one person, but concerning Romania and what we can get for Romania in the period ahead," Dancila added.