 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Dancila: Kovesi's activity raises question marks; President wouldn't support other with same issues

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Saturday has said, about the discussion of President Klaus Iohannis with France's President about the support for Laura Codruta Kovesi for the leadership of the European Prosecutor's Office, that there are question marks regarding Kovesi's activity, for which she was dismissed, underscoring that it is clear that the head of state wouldn't endorse any other person having the same issues. 


"I have stated my view. As long as a person has question marks regarding his or her activity, the moment she was dismissed for the activity she had carried out, I believe these aspects must be cleared first. Moreover, I would ask if Mr President Iohannis would support another person having the same issues. I don't believe he would do this and it is clear that this support is only for Mrs Laura Codruta Kovesi," Dancila told a press conference in Targu Mures. 

She added that she would have been happy if the head of state had spoken to President Macron about the future portfolio of European Commissioner for Romania. 

"I would have been happy if Mr President had spoken to Mr President Macron and other of his counterparts about the future portfolio for Romania, about things that aren't concerning only one person, but concerning Romania and what we can get for Romania in the period ahead," Dancila added.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.