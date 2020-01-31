 
     
PM Orban, at "Friends of Cohesion" Group's Summit, in Portugal

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban will attend the Summit of the "Friends of Cohesion" Group, which will be held on Saturday in Beja, Portugal, where heads of state, government and ministers from EU member states are expected, informs Friday a release of the Executive.

The participation of the Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and the Minister of European Funds, Ioan Marcel Bolos, in the meeting of the "Friends of Cohesion" Group is of particular importance in the context of accelerating the pace of negotiations for the new Multiannual Financial Framework 2021 - 2027, the Government shows.

"Also, given the significance of the Cohesion Policy for Romania, it is important to coordinate with the members of the "Friends of Cohesion" Group on topics of interest such as allocation, flexibility, disengagement rule and thematic concentration," reads the quoted source.

AGERPRES

