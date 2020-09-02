PM Orban: Teachers need to adapt so that they can teach in classroom, online

Teachers need to adapt so that they can teach both the children in the classroom and those who follow the lessons online, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday.

"Adaptation is needed, teachers need to understand that the situation we are in is a situation where we need to put children's health at the forefront and that we need to adapt so that they can teach for the children in the classroom and for those who follow the lessons online. This is very important and I am convinced that the vast majority of teachers have understood this, many have participated in all the training programs organized during the summer," said Ludovic Orban, at National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters.He was asked if he was satisfied with the guide developed by the Ministry of Education for teachers, given that some teachers were dissatisfied with the fact that they would not have time to teach classes in the classroom and online.