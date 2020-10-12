PM Orban to recommend banning private events or capping attendance at 20

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that he would recommend banning private events or returning to capping their attendance at 20 people, arguing that many event organisers do not follow the COVID-19 pandemic rules, according to Agerpres.

"I will recommend a ban on private events. It is clear that they are one of the main [COVID-19] spreaders. Or going back to the old system of [capping attendance at] 20 people, although current attendance cap is 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. That’s the law. There are many event organizers who do not follow these rules when organising wedding parties, and it is even possible to make the decision to ban such private events," Orban said at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters.

He urged Romanians to wear protective masks in places where they interact with other people.

The prime minister also stated that in 3,300 areas many of those who won the local elections expressed their joy through spontaneous parties.

Orban added that the objective is to avoid having to lock down sectors of Bucharest City.

"Our goal is not to get here. (...) I do not hide from you the fact that we have requested a closer assessment of the number of people living in Bucharest, because the number of people living in Bucharest is higher than the data we have either from the INS [National statistics Institute] or from the Population Registry, but we need a solid scientific basis to get the number. Our goal is to stop the spread (...) by all the measures that are already taken," said the prime minister.

Orban also said that the possibility of amending the legislation so that the COVID-19 asymptomatic patients can be treated at home is being considered.