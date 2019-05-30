PM Viorica Dancila, President Klaus Iohannis discuss ministerial picks one by one

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday that she had discussed with President Klaus Iohannis each pick for ministerial positions and hopes to receive an answer shortly.

"We need stability and continuity in government. I had a discussion today with President Iohannis on the appointment of the ministers, regarding the three portfolios that are held by acting ministers. We discussed the proposals one by one, including the pick for the post of deputy prime minister. Hopefully, we will get an answer from the president shortly. We will have a discussion inside the ruling bodies of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) as well, and also with the coalition partners, after which we will make a decision that reflects the citizens' will as expressed at the referendum,' Dancila said in the beginning of a government meeting.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday, amidst talks of a government reshuffle, according to official sources.

AGERPRES