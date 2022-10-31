PNL wants coalition cooperation to continue under terms of respect and mutual loyalty

Asked at the Palace of Parliament to comment on the statements of Social-Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu who said that his party might break the partnership with the PNL if the Liberals keep attacking PSD members, Gorghiu replied: "The truth I told on the occasion of the events myself and my colleagues participated in is beyond dispute, namely that the PNL, while alone at rule, increased pensions twice."Gorghiu brought to mind that the pension point was raised by 14 percent on January 1, 2020, the largest increase in Europe, and then again by 10 percent on January 1, 2022."The third consecutive increase with a Liberal Prime Minister will be on January 1, 2023, when, as you saw in the message issued by Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae Ciuca, we will operate this increase taking into account the inflation rate, because pensioners - a vulnerable category in Romania due to the reduced amount of income - should not be subjected to this burden," said the Senate's acting president.Alina Gorghiu expressed her conviction that the government will find, "just as so far", a balance between allocations for investments in the economy and for pensions.