PNL's Bogdan: We are coming with a Liberal PM

Hepta
rares bogdan florin citu

PNL (National Liberal Party) first deputy chair Rares Bogdan said on Thursday that the Liberals want the prime minister to be a member of this party, while underscoring that the establishment of a government will not be blocked because of a name or another, agerpres reports.

"PNL entered these negotiations after a rather stormy meeting of the National Political Bureau. (...) PNL did not enter these negotiations with a mandate from the Political Bureau to accept the rotation. We are coming with a PNL prime minister, and he must absolutely be a member of the party," Rares Bogdan said at the Parliament Palace.

He was asked if the Liberals would not give up the nomination of Florin Citu for the office of Prime Minister.

"Florin Citu is the chair of PNL and, according to the decisions of the Council, he is the proposal for prime minister, but we will not block the establishment of a government for Romania because of a name. PNL is considering any scenario, in the event in which it will not have the first PM. And he must absolutely be a member of the PNL(...)," said Rares Bogdan.

