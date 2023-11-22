PNL's Ciuca: We do have disagreements in coalition, but they only help us take better decisions

The President of the Senate, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Nicolae Ciuca, on Wednesday stated that there are, indeed, some disagreements existing between PNL and PSD (Social Democratic Party) in the governing coalition, but that they only help the government take those better decisions that ensure the stability and balance of the country.

"We created this coalition between the centre-right PNL and the centre-left PSD because we needed to take responsibility and ensure the stability and balance of the country. (...) But there are, of course, certain ideologies, doctrines and approaches that are specific to each individual party. So we do have disagreements, but these disagreements basically help us to take better decisions that ensure the purpose of this coalition, which is to bring stability and balance in Romania," Ciuca told the Foreign Investors Summit 2023.

He explained that in the international meetings "all the partners greatly appreciate this maturity and political responsibility of the Romanian party leaders."

"Basically, we are a most credible partner (...) to all our strategic partners. Romania has proven its role as a pivot in the Black Sea region, a pivot of democracy, stability, economic balance, but I think it is very important, for the period to come, both in the region and in the Union, and we hope (...) not long from now, within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, for Romania to become a pivot for economic development. Romania is one of the few countries in Europe that has everything it needs. God has given us everything we need, we have all kinds of resources," added Ciuca.

He emphasized that the government will maintain the same taxation in 2024 and it will start discussions for the new Fiscal Code.

He also explained that, according to the latest analysis of the National Bank, "the delay in economic growth was due to the conflict in Ukraine, in particular."