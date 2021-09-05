PNL's Turcan: USR has been no Snow White in gov't

Labour Minister Raluca Turcan of the National Liberal Party (PNL), major at rule, has criticised the decision of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS), PNL's junior coalition partners, to try and remove Prime Minister Florin Citu, saying in a Facebook post that "USR has been no Snow White in the government."

"Let it be clear once again: USR has been noSnow White in the government, USR was part of and responsible for all the failures of the government. Like PNL and UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania]," Turcan wrote on her social media page on Sunday.

Turcan says USR PLUS will be accountable to its constituents for forging an alliance with the opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to topple the government, Agerpres informs.

"The USR-PLUS forging an alliance with a party about which all USR leaders have always stated that it is extremist, just to overthrow the Citu government, is the mistake for which USR-PLUS is accountable to its own voters," Turcan wrote.

She believes that the main priority should now be to ensure the country's governance.

"The major problem is, however, ensuring the country's governance at a difficult time, marked by uncertainties related to the developments in the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of only a small percentage of Romanian having got vaccinated against COVID-19, and global economic bottlenecks, along with price increases, after the abrupt cessation of activities in 2020. Those are the problems, which are not easy; that is why they needed a solid government with a common and equal responsibility of the three parties of the coalition. It is with these problems and the effects of their instability and aggravation that USR threatens and blackmails us - either their way or the highway - if you don't replace the prime minister because that's what we want, we will pull out of the government and leave you - PNL - to drown in these problems," wrote Turcan.

She added "PNL will not get drowned; PNL will defend its prime minister and PNL will continue to govern and will do absolutely everything necessary to stabilise the current situation and solve the difficult problems that afflict us all irrespective of our political leanings."