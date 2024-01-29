Polish citizen, found dead in cabin of truck parked in Arges County's Bascov commune

A Polish citizen was found dead on Monday in the cabin of a truck parked in southern Bascov commune, informs the Arges County Police Inspectorate.

"On January 29, the police officers of the Pitesti Municipality Police were alerted to the fact that, in a parking lot within the radius of the Bascov commune, a man was found dead in the cabin of a truck. Policemen with the Bascov Rural Police Department were dispatched to the scene and the medical teams ascertained that the person in question was deceased," the Arges County Police Inspectorate informs in a release, agerpres reports.

According to the same source, the investigations were taken over by the police of the Pitesti Criminal Investigation Bureau, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office with to the Pitesti Court, and a criminal murder case was opened.

The first checks established that the deceased person is a Polish citizen, aged 45."Investigations continue to establish all the circumstances in which the event took place, following which an autopsy will be ordered to find the causes of death," the Arges County Police Inspectorate also announces.