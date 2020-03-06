President Iohannis about pollution in Bucharest: I won't get involved over those responsible

President Klaus Iohannis, when asked if he has any information on the source of pollution that affected the Capital City Bucharest on the night of March 1 to 2, said he does not want to get involved in this matter "over those who are responsible" for what happened, namely the Ministry of the Environment and the City Hall.

"Please ask the Ministry of Environment and the City Hall about these issues. I do not want to involve myself over those who are responsible of this matter," the President said in a statement to the press.

The Minister of the Environment, Costel Alexe, convened on Monday morning the leaders of the National Environmental Guard and the National Agency for Environmental Protection to discuss the measures which are required, after the night of March 1 to 2, when the values of PM2.5 were exceeded by over 900 per cent, as well as those of PM10 by almost 800 per cent.

The Bucharest mayor, Gabriela Firea, on Tuesday announced that she asked President Klaus Iohannis for the situation of the pollution in Bucharest on the night of March 1 to 2 to be analyzed at a meeting of the Supreme Council of National Defence. AGERPRRES