President Iohannis hails France's readiness to contribute with NATO troops on Romanian territory

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the announcement made by his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, regarding the fact that France is ready to contribute with NATO troops on the Romanian territory.

"I warmly welcome President Emmanuel Macron's announcement of France's readiness to participate in NATO's strengthened military presence in Romania. The Romania-France strategic partnership will be strengthened on the eastern flank of the Black Sea region," Iohannis wrote on Twitter, on Thursday.French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France is ready to contribute with NATO troops in Romania.