President Iohannis: I will ask the PM and the IntMin to revise the MAI-BOR agreement

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that he will ask the Prime Minister and several other ministers he is set to meet to revise the agreement made between the Ministry of Interior and the Romanian Orthodox Church regarding the Easter holiday.

"During this meeting, I will ask Prime Minister Orban and the Minister of Interior to revise this agreement and to find a formula that will observe the "Stay at Home" principle, which observes perfectly the requests in the decree extending the state of emergency and which, obviously, respects all the military ordinances," announced the head of state, at the Cotroceni Palace.