President Iohannis is meeting with Nicolae Ciuca and Florin Citu (sources)

President Klaus Iohannis is meeting, on Monday evening, with Prime Minister designate Nicolae Ciuca and with the leader of the Liberals, Florin Citu, according to some political sources.

On Monday, Nicolae Ciuca met with Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dacian Ciolos to discuss the government program.

Ciuca said after this meeting that USR gave a "straight" answer that it does not support a minority government, but the restoration of the coalition, mentioning that he will discuss this situation in the PNL and a decision will be made.

For his part, Ciolos later said that he felt "the meeting was just for show", given that the USR's decision not to support a minority government and to rebuild the coalition remained unchanged, and mentioned that the solution would be for PNL to form a majority either with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) or USR.

After this meeting, PNL Chairman Florin Citu reiterated that he expects PSD and USR to show responsibility and vote for the minority government, showing that if the two parties do not support this Executive, the only option is early elections. He also showed that PNL made a concession and changed the candidate for prime minister, proposing Nicolae Ciuca.

"USR has the chance to show Romanians that it is making its mandate flexible, voting for a minority government today, we will quickly resolve this crisis and then see what happens, how we rebuild the coalition. We have a few months to discuss. There are many things to discuss. To rebuild like this, overnight, just as USR wants ... It's impossible," Citu added.