President Iohannis, NATO SecGen arrive at 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu

President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have arrived, on Friday, at the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, Constanta County.

According to the Presidential Administration, the two officials will have tete-a-tete and official discussions, will meet the servicemen deployed at the base and will hold a joint press conference.

The NATO Secretary General is conducting his visit to Romania at the invitation of President Iohannis.

Last week, the Pentagon announced that 1,000 US troops will be redeployed from Germany to Romania. The first convoy with equipment of the US detachment has already reached Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, informs Agerpres.