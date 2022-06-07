President Iohannis on deaths at Saga Festival: We need education and more firmer organizers

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that drug-related deaths at the Saga Festival were "a tragedy," noting that better organization and education were needed.

"It's a tragedy and we're all sorry for such excesses. I think the organizers need to be a little firmer. And we also need education, if we want to go to the root of it, and supervision, and I am very pleased that the Minister of the Interior is accompanying me today, here, I am convinced that steps are already being taken in working on an approach. We have institutions that are responsible for such matters and I really hope, through education and a better organization, to completely eliminate such tragic events," he told a press conference.Two young people died and several others were taken to hospital following drug use at the Saga Festival, which took place over the weekend at the National Arena in the Capital City Bucharest.

AGERPRES