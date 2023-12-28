President Iohannis promulgates law on the financial ceilings for the 2024 fiscal-budgetary year

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday promulgated the law that provides for the ceilings in the fiscal-budget framework for the year 2024.

Thus, the ceiling of the general consolidated budget balance, expressed as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product, is minus 5.0% in 2024 and minus 4.7% in 2025, Agerpres informs.

The ceiling of personnel expenses of the general consolidated budget, expressed as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product, is 8.5% in 2024 and 8.0% in 2025.

The public debt ceiling, according to the European Union methodology, for the end of 2024, is 49.8% of the Gross Domestic Product.In 2024, the ceiling on repayable financing, which can be contracted by administrative-territorial units or subdivisions, is being established at RON 2,000 million, and the ceiling on withdrawals from repayable financing contracted, or to be contracted by the units or administrative-territorial subdivisions, is established at RON 3,000 million.The amount related to repayable financing, which can be authorized annually for an administrative-territorial unit or subdivision, is a maximum of RON 50 million, in the case of rural towns, RON 100 million, in the case of cities, RON 150 million, in the case municipalities, districts of the capital city Bucharest and counties.The foreseen ceilings do not include the reimbursable financing intended for the refinancing of the local public debt, the reimbursable financing intended for projects that benefit from non-reimbursable external funds from the European Union, nor those intended for projects that benefit from non-reimbursable external funds from European donors within the intergovernmental programmes. The ceiling regarding the issuance of guarantees by the Government, through the Ministry of Finance and by the administrative-territorial units or subdivisions, for the year 2024, is being established at RON 40,000 million.Next year, the ceiling of the primary balance of the general consolidated budget is minus RON 51,797.3 million.The medium-term budgetary objective is represented by a targeted level of the annual structural balance of the public administration of minus 1% of the Gross Domestic Product.