President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decrees recalling four Romanian ambassadors.

According to the Presidential Administration, the president recalled the following ambassadors: Bogdan Badea - Kingdom of Thailand and Laos People's Democratic Republic, based in Bangkok; Ioana Bivolaru - Portuguese Republic; Mihai Stefan Stuparu - Arab Republic of Egypt; and Vasilica Constantinescu - People's Republic of China, Mongolia and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, based in Beijing.AGERPRES