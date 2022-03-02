 
     
President Iohannis to meet with EC President, UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Bucharest on Thursday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will be in Bucharest on Thursday for meetings with President Klaus Iohannis.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of the state will receive Ursula von der Leyen at the Cotroceni Palace at 10:00. The two will have one-on-one talks and official talks, and will deliver joint press statements at the end, Agerpres.ro informs.

Next, President Iohannis has a meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi scheduled at noon.

