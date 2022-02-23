President Iohannis to participate in extraordinary European Council meeting on Thursday

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday is going to participate in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels, informs the Presidential Administration, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the same source, the meeting was convened by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in the context of the recent worrying developments in terms of security at the Ukrainian borders and in the Black Sea region, and the major implications of the decision made by the Russian Federation to recognize the self-proclaimed "independence" of the separatist Ukrainian regions Donetsk and Luhansk and the adoption of the presidential Decree dispatching Russian Army troops to back up separatists in Eastern Ukraine.

The European leaders will discuss the latest developments, the ways to protect the international order based on norms and rules, the way to manage the relation with the Russian Federation and how to hold it accountable for these actions. They will also discuss concrete modalities of support for Ukraine and this country's population.