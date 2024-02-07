President Klaus Iohannis expects Romania's future president to maintain European path

President Klaus Iohannis expects Romania's future president to maintain the country's European path, while appreciating that it is difficult for an independent to reach the highest office in state.

"I see a president who is committed to the country" and who maintains Romania's European path, said the head of state during an informal discussion with Romanian journalists at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, after participating in the 'This is Europe' debate.

In his opinion, it is difficult for an independent to be elected president, unlike the mayor of a city.

He also said that the ruling parties had not consulted him about their plans for the presidential election, but that they were expected to do so.

The head of state is of the opinion that no scenario can be ruled out for the presidential elections, including a situation like the one that occurred in the second round of the 2000 presidential elections.

Klaus Iohannis also said that he was not considering a return to politics after he finished his term, but "apriori I do not exclude it."

President Iohannis participated in the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg on Wednesday, in the debate 'This is Europe.'