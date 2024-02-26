President Klaus Iohannis to participate in working meeting in Paris on support for Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis will participate in a working meeting in Paris on Monday with a series of allied leaders on Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the intensification of efforts to continue support for Kyiv.

According to a Presidential Administration press release, the high-level meeting is hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The discussions will cover the evolution of the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, its implications for European and Euro-Atlantic security, as well as identifying options for stepping up assistance to Ukraine, the source said.

Klaus Iohannis welcomes the approach of the French President and stresses that the unity and solidarity of the international community in supporting Ukraine are essential and must be maintained, the press release mentions.

On this occasion, the Romanian head of state will reaffirm Romania's constant position of multidimensional support to Ukraine, as long as necessary, the Presidential Administration says.