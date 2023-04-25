President of Argentina: We want our connection with Romania to be strengthened

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, said on Tuesday that he wants the bilateral relationship with Romania to be strengthened.

"We have a deep connection and we can make it even better, because both countries have a lot to offer each other and to improve the situation. (...) I want to work together so that our connection is strengthened", Alberto Fernandez said at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, at the joint conference with President Klaus Iohannis.

The discussions between the two presidents also covered the war in Ukraine.

"We have a common point of view regarding this war for the damage it creates, not only in terms of human losses, but also the economic losses that will accumulate as a result of this conflict," said the president of Argentina.

"We are very worried. We both condemn the war of aggression, but we must look for the other end, find a solution to convince the warring parties to sit down and start peace negotiations. The economic impact of this war is significant, very large in the Union European, but the effects and shock waves go everywhere - and in the Argentinean economy, and in the other Latin American countries I was told that the impact of this war is felt. Moreover, it is a global problem, it is not, as some say erroneously, a European problem. It is a global problem and must be solved through diplomacy within the framework of the recognized international architecture", said President Iohannis.

The two officials also discussed the agreement between the European Union and MERCOSUR.

President Klaus Iohannis ends his tour of Latin America starting on April 18 with his official visit to Argentina. According to the Presidential Administration, the South American tour will end on Wednesday. AGERPRES